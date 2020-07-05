ModernGhanalogo

05.07.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Five More Die
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Five more Ghanaians have died of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of deaths to 122.

The Ghana Health Service website has confirmed today Sunday, July 5.

Total number of recorded cases in Ghana now stands at 20,085.

A total of 14,870 patients have recovered.

Active cases now at 5,093.

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
