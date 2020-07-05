Dan Botwe Not Dead – Okere DCE

The Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Dan Botwe is not dead.

There were media reports that Dan Botwe who was receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre following fears of COVID-19 infection had passed on.

But a statement from the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Okere, Daniel Kenneth, said such reports are false and should be disregarded.

“I wish to inform the general public that this news is false and should be treated with all the contempt it deserves. Hon Daniel Botwe is fine by God's Grace.”

According to the DCE, Mr. Botwe who is also the MP for Okere, was discharged from the UGMC at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Below is the full statement from the DCE from Okere:

Official: HON. DANIEL BOTWE IS ALIVE

It has come to our notice the rumour circulating that Hon. Daniel Botwe, MP for Okere Constituency is dead.

I wish to inform the general public that this news is false and should be treated with all the contempt it deserves.

Hon Daniel Botwe is fine by God's Grace and was discharged on Saturday, 4th July 2020 around 1 pm.

I wish to implore all concerned persons not to be alarmed and that he's home with his family. Let us all continue to offer prayers of good health and long life for him.

We are also very grateful for all loved ones and genuine persons for their prayers and show of concern.

Thank you for your attention

Sgn

Daniel Kenneth

DCE, Okere District Assembly.

---citinewsroom