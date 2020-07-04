Covid-19: Expansion Kumasi Treatment Centre To Be Completed This Weekend – GHS

Expansion works are ongoing at some health facilities in the Ashanti Region where persons with COVID-19 infections are being treated.

This has become necessary due to the continuous surge in the country's case count, which has now crossed 19,000.

Recently, health officials in the Ashanti Region disclosed that treatment facilities had become full, a development that is making case management difficult.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the upgrade at the main treatment centre in the region will be completed this weekend.

The Director-General of the Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said, “The upgrade in Kumasi South will be ready this weekend. They have expanded to move to about 30 beds from 18 beds, and then also adding some eight ICU beds in Kumasi. That is ongoing. Within the week, we are also looking at the centre at Toase; the one donated by Dr, Frimpong Boateng, will be ready. Currently, the staff who will be managing the place are in training and we hope that we’ll also have catering services. Once those things are ready, we’ll move in there and start.”

The Ashanti Region has consistently been the second region to record high COVID-19 infections after the Greater Accra Region. The region currently has more than 3,000 cases.

COVID-19 treatment centres in the Ashanti Region are full as they are forced to turn away positive COVID-19 patients because they are unable to contain any new patients.

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye had earlier disclosed that a major COVID-19 treatment centre similar to the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra is to be constructed in Kumasi.

President Akufo-Addo had also explained that the government is investing in healthcare in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions due to the majority of cases recorded there.

“As I indicated in my address to the nation last week, the great majority of cases are in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions. For these two regions, I have approved further investment in the following areas: additional ICU bed facilities in the Greater Accra Region; a new treatment centre for Ashanti Region.”

