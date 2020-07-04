COVID-19: Carlos Ahenkorah’s Campaign Team Member Dies, Two Others On Treatment

Listen to article

A member of Carlos Ahenkorah's campaign team in the Tema West Constituency has passed on.

He died on Thursday after he was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie in Accra for medical attention.

The deceased (name withheld), a ward coordinator at Lashibi, was among three members of Mr Ahenkorah's campaign team in the Tema West Constituency alleged to have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

A source said a polling station chairman for Community 5, popularly called Bobo was on admission at Caiquo Hospital, a private facility at Tema, whilst the remainder, Nana Boakye, is in self-isolation and being treated at home.

The news of the death of the ward coordinator came as a surprise to many constituents who wondered how he and the two others got infected with the disease.

The incidence seemed to have visibly shaken their admirers and compatriots in the Lashibi community as those the Ghanaian Times approached for comments declined to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, resigned yesterday [Friday, July 3, 2020 ] from his position as the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

Mr Ahenkorah came under intense criticism on social media after it emerged he visited some voter registration centres on Tuesday in his constituency to see how the voter registration exercise was going, though he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Ahenkorah admitted on Eyewitness News that he went out of isolation because he was asymptomatic.

Mr. Ahenkorah defended his decision for stepping out and monitoring the ongoing voter registration exercise despite testing positive for COVID-19.

He admitted that his doctor had told him to self-isolate but he had to visit a registration centre to resolve some issues that had come up.

Carlos Ahenkorah at registration centre

Following his remarks, many Ghanaians took to social media to criticize the legislator.

Some of his critics urged the president to sack him , while others said he must resign for his conduct.

Others have demanded the prosecution of the legislator.

Pressure has also mounted on the governing New Patriotic Party to withdraw the candidacy of Carlos Ahenkorah as its parliamentary candidate for the 2020 polls in the Tema West constituency.

Meanwhile, the demise of the campaign member remains a shock to most of the constituents.



