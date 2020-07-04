2020 Pilgrims Money To Be Refunded By September

The Ghana Hajj Board has assured Ghanaian pilgrims that monies they paid for this year’s Hajj will be refunded by September following the cancellation of this year's pilgrimage.

“We have received indication from Saudi Authorities that refunds would be processed by September 2020, which is after the local Hajj has concluded,” a statement by the Board read.

This year’s Hajj has been cancelled for international participants due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has also resulted in the closure of borders and airlines in a lot of countries, according to a statement issued by the Saudi government in June.

Prior to the journey, pilgrims pay for Hajj services such as accommodation and feeding in Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, some of this year’s payments were made as far back as February 2020.

In view of this, the Hajj Board says it is in discussions with the Saudi officials to “ensure that full refund for Ghanaian pilgrims who have paid their fees for Hajj 2020 are successfully concluded”.

The Board further pleaded with those who paid their monies “to the Hajj Board through the bank to cooperate with management as we work to successfully address their concerns.”

— citinewsroom