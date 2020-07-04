Improve Market Infrastructure To Promote Hygiene, Safety — MMDAs

Mr Ishmael Ashitey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has called on metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Region to improve market infrastructure to promote hygiene and safety.

He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the challenges of security, safety and unhygienic issues of our markets and, therefore, it is imperative for the MMDAs to transform the infrastructure of the markets to prevent outbreak of diseases and fires.”

Mr Ashitey made the call at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Dodowa Market in the Greater Accra Region, which comprised 40 lockable shops, 40 open sheds and a crèche.

He advised the Shai Osudoku District Assembly to undertake serious supervision of the construction works for the speedy and timely completion of the project to avoid any overhead cost.

"It is my expectation that the project would improve the economic well-being of the people, generate more revenue for the Assembly and bring the expected development," the Minister said.

Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), urged the contractor of the project to engage the services of the local artisans to create jobs for the youth.

He said a credit union would be launched to facilitate business expansion and the social well-being of market women and farmers in the District.

Mr Daniel Akuffo, the District Chief Executive for Shai Osudoku, expressed gratitude to CODA for its financial support to the project, which would help facilitate economic activities in the area.

He said the Assembly would continue to implement its developmental agenda by improving on the livelihood of residents through the provision of essential socio-economic infrastructure.

Mr Benjamin Nargeh, the New Patriotic Party candidate for Shai Osudoku, asked the people not to politicise the use of the market as that would hinder development.

Nene Okukurabour Kwesi Teye Agyeman V, the Chief of Dodowa, who chaired the function, commended the Government for the construction of the market and urged the residents to contribute their quota towards its completion.

—GNA