Okoe Boye Tours Adidome Hospital

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Deputy Minister of Health has asked health workers to continue to be diligent in their duty.

He said the government has noted the sacrifices of all health workers in this COVID-19 pandemic era and would do its best to reward them accordingly.

Dr Okoe-Boye disclosed these when he toured the Adidome District hospital in the company of Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister and the District Chief Executive for Central Tongu District to assess their COVID-19 preparedness, response and also inspected some health projects in the district.

He said government would play its role to the fullest and can only ask for diligence and hard work from them to contain the virus.

Dr Okoe Boye again appreciated the Chiefs of Mafi Anfoe for making available a parcel of land for the siting of the isolation centre and thanked them for their immense support.

Torgbui Dra Aboeteka IV, Chief of Mafi Anfoe pledged his personal and the community's commitment to support the government achieve its development programmes.

He appealed to the Deputy Minister of Health and the Regional Minister to facilitate work on their town roads due to its deplorable nature.

The nurses at the Adidome hospital and the isolation centre appealed to the Minister and his team to assist the hospital to construct a fence wall around the Hospital as encroaches were fast consuming the parcels of land belonging to the hospital.

—GNA