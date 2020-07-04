Tension Hits Nadowli-Kaleo As Locals Kick Against Foreigners In Mining

Several Ghanaian gold miners within Takpo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District have cried foul over the influx of foreigners including Mossi's from Neighboring Burkina Faso in Takpo.

According to them, these people have no proper identification and find it difficult speaking any local language within Ghana except French and Mossi language, speaking to Upperwestmedia Team, some residents of Takpo admitted these people have dominated the site including the previous one, Egu in Wa West and are able to come inn through some of the borders including Babile, Charikpong, Dabo with others coming in through Bouna Stretch in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District.

They called on the Ghana immigration service to come and inspect I.D Cards and other relevant documents in order to clamp down on such miscreants breaking protocols, looting resources, and putting the lives of Citizens at risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.