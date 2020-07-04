NPP Belgium Mourns Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John)

The Branch executives and entire membership of New Patriotic Party(NPP) Belgium has received with profound shock and disbelief news of the sudden pass away of Lawyer Kwadwo Afriyie (Sir John)

As a branch we are sober, we are really sad about his sudden departure.

May our Creator accept our prayers on his behalf.

For it is written," it is appointed for man to die once and after death judgement ." But this we pray; that mercy reigns over judgement.

It deeply saddens us as a branch that such a great personality has passed on.

We express our earnest commiseration to the Elephant family on the demise of our father, brother and General, Sir John.

A good soul has passed on, a good man has gone up to heaven. With a heavy heart, we part our beloved brother...

Wofa! Damerefa Due!!

Signed...

Branch Secretary, NPP Belgium

S.D.Oduro - Ranking Member