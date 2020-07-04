Domelevo Lacks Corporate Character; His Response To Presidency Politically Motivated—CVM

The Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo's response to the directive regarding his accumulated leave is politically motivated aimed at satisfying the egos of John Mahama, NDC, and low thinking tanks such as IMANI and others.

Yaw Domelevo's response lacks emotional intelligence, and he has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he is unfit for the position he occupies. The Auditor-General simply lacks corporate character and ethics.

According to the Auditor General, his politically motivated work has been embarrassing Akufo-Addo's Government. Can we then conclude that he was employed by John Mahama to peddle false audit reports to embarrass Akufo-Addo's Government and appointees of NPP Administration?

It is very myopic and pitiful for the Auditor-General to suggest that several appointees of Government have not taken their leave, and on that basis, he is not happy with the President's directive.

The Auditor-General should be bold and mention the names of the appointees who have not taken their leave since the year 2017.

The Auditor-General in his usual NDC colours has stated that he has been asked to take his accumulated leave because of Kroll and Associates Versus the Auditor General. What makes the myopic Auditor General concluded that the President has an interest in such a matter. This allegation from the Auditor General is "politically childish and full of nonsense".

Daniel Yaw Domelevo should note that no right-thinking human being would accept a sensitive appointment from a defeated sitting President who has only 5 days to exit Office.

Anyone who works without taking a leave definitely has some mischievous agenda against the System or has something diabolic to hide.

The Auditor-General is not professionally mature and patriotic enough to handle such a sensitive position.

The loyalty of Yaw Domelevo to NDC and John Mahama is making him act unprofessionally and rant anyhow.

It has been alleged that Daniel Yaw Domelevo has been giving daily briefings to John Mahama and Minority in Parliament for unfair evil agenda against NPP Government ahead of December 7th, 2020 general election.

...Signed...

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder & President)