It's Your Civil Right To Register And Vote — Darko-Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has emphasized that it was the civil right of every Ghanaian to register and vote.

He has therefore encouraged all prospective voters in the Region to move out in their numbers to register to enable them fully participate in the December polls.

Mr Darko-Mensah who said this in a press release copied to the GNA in Takoradi on Friday said security agencies would monitor the registration exercise to ensure sanity and deal with saboteurs.

The Regional Minister who is also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Takoradi warned that foreigners and minors do not qualify to register and that those who would attempt to do so would be apprehended and dealt with according to the laws of the land.

Mr Darko-Mensah asked the Electoral Commission to report all security challenges to the police and asked that all persons should endeavour to observe social distancing and all other safety precautions.

The EC on Tuesday, June 30, commenced a nationwide compilation of a new voter register to be used for the December polls.

The exercise which would last for one month is being done in phases and batches to ensure social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

—GNA