Hohoe: Faulty BVR Machine Delays Special Voter Registration

The registration of vulnerable groups under a special dispensation by the Electoral Commission as part of the registration exercise is yet to begin in the Hohoe Municipality.

This is due to the malfunctioning Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) machine.

A special arrangement was to start on July 02 for the aged, people with disability, pregnant and lactating women to register for their voter identity cards at the office instead of the polling stations.

Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in said his office is yet to register any eligible voter under the special registration arrangement due to faulty BVR machine.

He said the registration machines which were purposely designed to capture registration details of eligible voters who fell under the special exercise were sent to the regional office of the Commission in Ho and are expected to be brought back by end of Friday.

Mr Agyekum said details of eligible voters in that category were taken and would be invited, when the machines are ready.

He said the voter registration in Alavanyo communities of the Municipality has been smooth without any challenges.

—GNA