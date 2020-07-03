Sandema District Hospital Begs For PPE

The Sandema District Hospital in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region is appealing to individuals, philanthropists and organisations to support the facility with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to protect health professionals in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the District has not recorded any case of the virus, management of the facility deems it necessary to protect its staff, especially nurses and midwives who are critical front liners in the fight against the virus, by reducing Out-Patient attendance to curb any possible spread of the virus among staff.

Mr Prosper Asandem, the Health Service Administrator of the Hospital, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a brief ceremony to present medical and non-medical consumables to the hospital by Mrs Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

The hospital received its share of 100 pieces of disposable face masks, 200 pieces of examination gloves, 'Veronica Buckets,' two gallons of liquid soap, four rolls of tissue papers and 50 pieces of reusable face masks from part of the items which would also be shared among other health facilities, religious groups and schools across the District.

The Administrator acknowledged the support of government in the fight against the virus as the facility equally received some items from government, to support service delivery in the era of the pandemic.

He said some organisations and individuals have also donated PPE to the facility in the past months, “We continue to plead with generous members of the public and citizens to donate more to protect our staff and patients so that we do not record any case.”

He said, “Ever since the pandemic started, our people have been very helpful to us as a district hospital, a number of them visited us and gave us some protective items”.

Mr Asandem attributed the success of the District in the fight against the virus to hard work and vigilance of staff and other stakeholders in the area, saying, “Our partners are actually more serious than we think, by supporting us with the PPE that are necessary for us to protect ourselves.”

Mr Asandem expressed gratitude to the former MP for the support saying, “We are grateful to the former Member of Parliament for a gesture like this”.

Mrs Chigabatia, who is also a former Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, said the gesture was devoid of politics and only a demonstration of love to her people as a mother.

“When the people understand that it is pure love you have for them, then we can come back to the drawing table and talk politics.”

—GNA