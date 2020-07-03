Bawumia Gets New Voter Card

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the weekend joined eligible Ghanaians at the Kperiga D/A Primary School polling station, Walewale in the North East Region, to register for the new voter identity card.

Accompanied by Mr Solomon Namlit Boar, North East Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu; Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister; and Dr Sagre Bambangi, the MP for Walewale; the Vice President Bawumia interacted with the registration officials at the registration centre and inspected the registration process and efforts made to enforce safety and social distancing protocols.

Vice President Bawumia urged the registration officials to continue to adhere to the safety protocols outlined by the health authorities to ensure the safety of all persons who visit the centre.

Dr Bawumia called on all qualified Ghanaians to avail themselves of the opportunity to register in the ongoing 40-day exercise.

This, he said, would allow them to choose leaders who would meet their development needs.

"The right to vote should not be taken for granted. I urge all qualified persons to visit the appropriate registration centres and get their names into the register.

"But in doing so, it is very important that we observe all the social distancing and safety protocols, to ensure we all remain healthy and free of Covid 19," Vice President Bawumia emphasised.

