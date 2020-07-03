Voter Registration: Blame EC For Disregard For COVID-19 Protocols – GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) says the Electoral Commission (EC) should be held liable if there is a spike in Coronavirus cases as a result of failure to adhere to safety protocols in all the various registration centres.

The Commission began its voter registration exercise on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, despite criticisms of a possible spike in COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

It assured that the necessary safety protocols will be put in place during the exercise.

But lack of social distancing at the various registration centres has been the major concern from stakeholders.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday, July 3, 2020, the General Secretary of GMA, Dr Justice Yankson said the Association can only advise the Electoral Commission but can’t force it to implement the recommendations.

“We were very clear in our minds that as an association, we didn’t have the power to stop them (EC) because the Supreme Court that is actually clothed with the powers with all the issues that came up had actually given the EC the go-ahead so on that basis we don’t have any problem at all.”

“Our issue with the EC is that, in the process of executing that constitutionally given mandate, people are not made worse off in terms of the public health pandemic we have now. That is where our focus is because, now, we don’t have the power to stop them, but we will continue to advocate and point out the wrongs…and also ensure that where they [EC] refuses to respond to these things, they should be faced with the liability and where the law allows, they should be punished as well.”

The Association further urged Ghanaians to take their destinies into their hands and adhere to the laid down preventive measures to ensure their safety at the registration centres.

“…We will keep urging the people of Ghana to also take their destinies into their own hands and ensure they obey these rules as spelt out. The preventive etiquette is to save their own lives and the rest of us.”

---citinewsroom