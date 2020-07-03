He Acted Honourably By Resigning — Akufo-Addo Accepts Carlos Ahenkorah Resignation
President Akufo-Addo Thursday accepted the resignation of Deputy Trade minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah from governemnt.
His resignation takes immediate effect.
A statement issued by the Jubilee House and signed by Mr Eugene Arhin, Communications Director, said Mr Ahenkorah's resignation follows his admission that he breached COVID-19 safety protocols when, as a person certified to be positive for the virus, visited a registration centre in his Tema West constituency, before the period of self-isolation was complete.
The statement said President Akufo-Addo has asked all of his appointees to bear to provide leadership, at all times, for adherence to the protocols that have been established to help the nation defeat COVID-19.
It said the President, in accepting the deputy minister's resignation, recognised that he had "acted honourably in the circumstances by resigning his office, and wishes him well".
---GNA