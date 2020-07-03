Dr. Kisser Dies At Trust Hospital After Contracting COVID-19

A renowned surgeon at the Trust Hospital in Accra, Dr. Richard Kisser has died of COVID-19.

The hospital in a notice said Dr. Kisser died on Thursday, July 2.

“We regret to inform all staff of the passing of our consultant surgeon, Dr. Richard Kisser. The sad event occurred on Thursday 2nd of July 2020 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was receiving treatment for COV1D-19 complications. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the facility noted.

Dr. Kisser becomes one of the renowned health professionals to die from COVID-19 in Ghana. In April, the Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule was reported to have died of COVID-19 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

