Covid-19: Breaking Safety Protocols Should Be Our Last Mistake – Rawlings Warns

Ex-President, Jerry John Rawlings is urging Ghanaians to be mindful of the dangers in defying the Coronavirus protocols in the country.

He says the recent surge in the number of infections and the accompanying deaths is a reminder to citizens to begin having a renewal of mind in ensuring strict adherence to the prescribed COVID-19 safety guidelines, especially during mass gathering activities.

“It does not appear that we can afford the comfort of thinking the COVID-19 virus has gone weak or lessened its grip. It is there and very much around waiting to infect and claim the lives of those of us who will underestimate its danger”, the former president advised in a post.

According to Mr. Rawlings, government and health officials may not be able to go all out with their response mechanisms hence, the need for individuals to be more responsible about their own safety, maintaining that “there’s a limit to what those in authority can do and that a lot more depends on our very personal discipline and mindfulness.”

Chronicling the demise of some persons including that of the Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John, the ex-president said, the worsening turn of events is a serious call for action.

“Let us wake up! There are too many gatherings that ignore COVID-19 preventive protocols. As we go through the process of voter registration, let us not let down our guard. It may be our last mistake. Let’s wear our masks, maintain appropriate social distancing, basic cough etiquettes, and proper hand and general hygiene protocols.”

A senior medical doctor at the 37 Military Hospital, according to Rawlings, barely survived COVID-19 several weeks ago after the wife passed on after contracting the virus; saying that may have been the first shocking wake-up call that the virus is real and deadly.

“Yesterday Sir John passed on and Peter Mac Manu and Carlos Ahenkorah are in ICU. Another Minister, Dan Botwe has barely survived the icy claws of the virus. A foreign doctor based in Ashaiman, has also recently succumbed, to the disease,” Mr. Rawlings noted.

---citinewsroom