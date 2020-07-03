Scrap Dealer Jailed 5years For Stealing

The Nkawie circuit court has sentenced a 28-year-old scrap dealer to five years imprisonment for stealing at Abuakwa in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Habib Alhassan was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Joseph Nyame, told the court that, the complainant was a security guard at the state affordable housing project site at Abuakwa.

He said at on June 28 this year, the complainant heard unusual noise in an uncompleted building near the site.

The security guard went closer to the building and to his surprise, saw Alhassan removing some cables from the building.

The prosecution said the security guard raised an alarm and other people joined him to arrest the suspect to the Abuakwa Police station.

Inspector Nyame said in his cautioned statement, Alhassan admitted the offence and said he entered the building after breaking through the ceiling of the building.

He was charged after investigations and brought before the court.

