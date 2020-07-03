Driver's Mate Granted Bail For Assault

A 24-year-old driver's mate who assaulted a driver for preventing him from removing a 'no parking' sign, has been granted a GHc60.

000.00 bail with three sureties by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Atta Kwaku Gyan was said to have attacked and beat up the driver for not allowing him to remove the signboard, which had been placed by the Police and the Abuakwa local union of the GPRTU, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on July 20, this year for trial.

Police Inspector Joseph Nyame, told the court that, on June 06 this year, at about 0600 hours, the accused removed the 'no parking' sign from its position in the lorry station.

He said the complainant who is a driver at the station, asked him to return the signboard, since it was there to direct drivers.

Inspector Nyame said the accused became offended, attacked and threw heavy punches onto the eyes and stomach of the complainant.

A report was then made to the Abuakwa police who arrested him and after investigations, charged and brought him before the court.

---GNA