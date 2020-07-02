COVID-19: Akufo-Addo Pardons 794 Prisoners

President Akufo-Addo has granted amnesty to 794 prisoners in Ghana as part of efforts to decongest the prisons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement signed by the Director General of Prisons, Patrick Darko Missah, on Thursday, 2 July 2020, said: “The President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Council of State, in commemoration of Workers Day, 1 May 2020, and in a bid to mitigate the dangers posed by congestion in the prisons, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has, in accordance with Article 72 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, granted amnesty to 794 deserving prisoners”.

“The categories of the beneficiary convicts are as follows: first offenders, 772; very old prisoners (70 years and above) 16; seriously ill 4; death sentence commuted to life imprisonment 2.

“The first offenders, totaling 772, who have served, at least, half of their sentences,16 very old prisoners and five seriously ill inmates, are to be released outright”.

“However, two prisoners on death row will have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment.”

---classfmonline