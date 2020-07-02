WhatsApp Introduces Group Video Calling Feature Including Other Features

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp started July on a happy note. The Facebook-owned messaging service announced new features that are expected to roll out over the next few weeks.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the tech company revealed the five new features that will come to the devices shortly.

The California-based company wants to make lives simpler with the new contact-saving QR Codes. Users don't have to tap in the digits of their contacts one at a time. This new update will ensure people ..

It will also allow you to added a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with 1-tap.

The messaging platform also plans to roll out the Status feature, that disappear after 24 hours, to KaiOS users.

These features are expected to come to your smartphone with the next, latest versions of WhatsApp.

--The Economic Times