Public Relations Officer Granted GH¢30,000.00 Bail For Defilement

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has granted Stanley Akoto, a 27-year old Public Relations Officer bail in the sum of GH¢30,000.00 with two sureties for allegedly defiling a 13-year old girl.

Both sureties should be government workers not earning less than GH¢2,000.00.

Akoto, who works at a Herbal Clinic in Cape Coast, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement and the Court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith adjourned the case to Tuesday, July 21.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako told the Court that the complainant, Mr. Alfred Hanson, a welder lives at Akotokyir, a surbub of Cape Coast, with the girl, who is his wife's younger sister.

The accused lives in the same vicinity as the Complainant.

According to the Prosecutor, during the month of April, Akoto proposed love to the girl and entered into a sexual relationship with her.

On Monday, June 1 this year, the accused after having sexual intercourse with her, gave her a medicine to prevent pregnancy.

Chief Inspector Bediako said, three days after, the girl started experiencing stomach ache and later bled profusely but failed to tell the complainant.

On Friday, June 5, she could no longer endure the pain and revealed her ordeal to the elder sister, who is the wife of the complainant and mentioned Akoto as her sexual partner.

She said Akoto gave her medicine to prevent pregnancy.

A report was made to the Cape Coast Office of Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) the next day and Akoto was arrested.

A Police medical form was issued for the complainant to send the girl to the Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

---GNA