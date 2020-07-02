Rains Wreck Havoc; Cuts Off Four Communities From Adaklu District, Ho

River Da on Tuesday overflowed its banks following several hours of torrential rainfall cutting off four communities in the Kodzobi Electoral Area in the Adaklu District from the rest of the district and Ho.

The four communities are Adaklu Kodzobi, Vodze, Have and Adaklu Dzakpo.

Vehicles could not move to the four communities as the flood waters spilled over the bridge onto the main road due to the narrowness of it to contain the volumes of floodwater.

Several acres of food crops were also destroyed by the flood.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi speaking to the Ghana News Agency said his plea to the Department of Urban Roads and the contractor that the river be dredged, at the inception of the project was not heeded to.

"My request to have the bridge reconstructed and the river dredged had not received the needed response," he lamented.

Togbe Dzegblade said the flood situation, which occurred on a market day affected mostly womenfolk returning from market business, who stayed on the other side until late in the night for the floodwater to recede before they could make a cross.

He said several civil and public servants including; teachers and workers of Ho Technical University, who commute from the community were deprived of movement anytime it rained.

Togbe Dzegblade therefore appealed to the Department of Urban Roads to come to their aid and construct a new bridge for them.

He appealed for work to resume on the Ho - Kodzobi - Have road which was abandoned several years ago.

---GNA