Sir John, Rest Well

The Branch has woken up to the very grim news of the demise of Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, affectionately called Sir John.

Sir John until his sudden demise was a prominent member of the NPP UK. He was a member of the NPP UK Executive under Chairmen JH Mensah (May He rest in peace), SK Boafo and Hon. Adjei Bawuah (Current Ghana Ambassador to the US).

After relocating to Ghana he continued to serve and remained a member of the NPP UK and would visit the Branch whenever he came to town.

Sir John will go on to assume the General Secretaryship of our Great Elephant party, NPP National.

He was very open, jovial, cordial, entertaining, welcoming, a sense of humour the size of an Elephant.

The Branch, of course, has indeed lost a dedicated patriot, the party a fantastic Soul who reached beyond his circles to help everyone, his family a father, Uncle and Grandpa.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to remain with his family.

Sir John, you will forever be missed.

May Our Merciful God keep you in His eternal rest.

Rest well and rest in perfect peace.

Kwaku Nkansah Paanii

Branch Chairman

NPP UK

On behalf of the NPP UK Branch