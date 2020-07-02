Shattered CEO Of Winners Radio UK Mourns Sir John’s Demise

Listen to article

The shattered CEO of Winners Radio UK Mr. Kingsley Owusu Brobbey aka Scorbonana in a voice note post, has expressed his despondency on hearing the news of the passing away of the former General Secretary of the current ruling party New Patriotic Party (NPP) between 2010 and 2014 and the former CEO of the Forestry Commission Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John.

The sad news broke late evening on Wednesday the 1st of July of the passing away of this astute lawyer, eloquent commentator and an experienced politician at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital. Although there have been speculations of the cause of his demise, it hasn't been officially put out as to the actual cause even though it has been reported that he's tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the media landscape, it has been reported that he was on a ventilator receiving treatment. Ghanaians have only stated as expected that it might be Coronavirus related having heard he's on a ventilator.

Mr. Kingsley the CEO in his post did state he had spoken with the deceased a few days ago to arrange for an interview with him on his flagship radio show 'Talk Time' aired every Saturday 4pm on his channel and has even received a photo of him for flyer in readiness of the show scheduled to have been held on the 11th of this month.

Mr. Kingsley's popular show has featured a lot of politicians including the current General Secretary of the largest opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito, Mr. Joseph Yamin, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Assin North MP etc.

The CEO of Winners Radio UK Mr. Kingsley Owusu Brobbey has expressed a genuine concern why we shouldn't take this as just one of those things and rather be proactive if it's true that the passing away of Sir John is coronavirus related.

Mr Owusu Afriyie, a lawyer by profession, who had been in private practice since 1981 was a Political Science graduate from the University of Ghana and obtained his LLB from the same university.

A proud product of Bekwai SDA Secondary School and Konongo Odumase Secondary (KOSS) both in the Ashanti Region.

He had previously worked at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) as a Deputy Chief Executive Officer in an acting position during President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration and also as head of Legal Services.

Our condolences to the bereaved family.

REST IN PEACE SIR JOHN.

By: Jeremiah Asare - JULY 2, 2020.

(Broadcast Journalist)

Winners Radio)