Youth Harvest Foundation Ghana Calls For Reduction In Taxes For Sanitary Pads

Youth Harvest Foundation Ghana (YHFG), a non-governmental charitable organization headquartered in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region, has added their voice to the call for the removal of the 20% luxury tax and 12.5% VAT on Sanitary pads to promote menstrual hygiene among adolescents in rural communities.

The YHFG which started in November 2002, is aimed at building a better future for northern Ghana by empowering the next generation. If young people have access to school, stay longer in schooling, and come out with successful learning outcomes, they have better chances of building up healthy and successful lives.

Speaking on GBC URA Radio’s women and Development as part of Sexual Health Education Advocacy Project, a Project officer of Youth Harvest Ghana, Augustina Achigibah expressed the hope that when prices of the Pads are lower it will reduce the situation where adolescent girls have to sleep with men for money to buy Pads.

She attributed the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy and school drop out to the absence of free sanitary products. Ms. Achigiba stated for instance that, in some countries like Kenye, the sanitary pad is free for students.

She indicated that further that the GHC 5.00 cost per pack some times, compelled some girls to sleep with for the pads and appealed to the government to remove the taxes and make it free at least for student girls.

For their interventions towards adolescent girls, the Project Officer of Youth Harvest Foundation, Khadija Hamidu outlined some of the activities they have rolled on the COVID 19.

She indicated that they have embarked on education on the preventive measures in the communities in 8 Districts.

They have also made donations to some recovered COVID-19 patients in the region. Youth Harvest Ghana programs are focused on promoting young people’s access to quality education, sexual reproductive health, skills development, and rights to information and services. They also develop better market access and agri-business systems for farmers to increase their household incomes and be able to support their children’s education.