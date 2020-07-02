Voter Registration: We’ve Done Well In Managing Safety Protocols – EC

Listen to article

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it deserves some commendation for the smooth take-off of the ongoing nationwide mass voter registration exercise.

It also wants Ghanaians to show gratitude for the strict compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols that it believes is being witnessed at various designated registration centers across the country.

According to the electoral management body, concerns over the lack of social distancing and other safety breaches at registration centres amidst the COVID-19 pandemic will get better in the coming days.

Although it admits a few lapses in the system, the Commission claims its observations show most registration centres are adhering to the laid down safety measures as prescribed by the Commission and health authorities.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, the Pubic Relations Officer of EC, Slyvia Annor intimated that must be applauded despite the challenges that have fraught the initial stage of the exercise.

“The Electoral Commission has been on top but these are teething challenges that we need to ensure that they are solved going forward. This is just the beginning of the exercise but I want to believe than the Electoral Commission has done a yeoman’s job in this direction. A lot of our registration centres are going according to the tenents of the guidelines by the Commission and the Ghana Health Service”.

She also cautioned registrants to be cautious by prioritizing their personal safety in order not to derail the efforts being taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during and after the registration procedures.

“There are recalcitrant ones and we need to accept that we are part of the problem. The applicants are all adults who must know that when they go to the center, they need to be socially distanced and abide by the rules and regulations.”

Madam Slyvia Annor reiterated the Commission’s protection measures warning that individuals who continue to violate the protocols will be dealt with.

“We have put in place adequate measures to ensure that there is safety. We have provided thermometer guns, hand sanitizers, running water in veronica buckets, soap and others. Apart from that, we have also procured aids to mark the floor for social distancing and we are dealing with applicants who are 18 years and above. We also have the police in place, but we all have roles to play in this exercise because it is a collective responsibility. So in as much as some are not observing, others are. We will definitely find people who are flouting the law.

---citinewsroom