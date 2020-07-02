Covid-19: Mac Manu, Carlos Ahenkorah On ICU After Testing Positive

Peter Mac Manu, New Patriotic Party’s campaign manager for the 2020 general elections and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah have been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Citi News understands that a number of government officials have tested positive for the virus and are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities.

This comes on the back of the death of the former General Secretary of the Governing New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie , popularly referred to as Sir John.

Sir John died on July 1, 2020, after testing positive for Coronavirus.

A source at the Forestry Commission told Citi News that he died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Government appointees vs COVID-19

A number of Government appointees have been battling with the Coronavirus disease.

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu tested positive for the disease about three weeks ago and received treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby , also tested positive for the Coronavirus within the same period.

Mayor of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, K.K. Sam , who also tested positive for the disease, however passed on.

The MCE died on Friday, June 12, 2020, while receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre where he was rushed to after falling sick.

