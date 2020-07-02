COVID-19: Cases Rise To 18,134; Recoveries Now 13,550

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has risen to 18,134.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Wednesday, July 1.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,550 persons have recovered from the disease.

Five more persons have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 117.

Ghana has 4,467 active cases as of July 1, 2020

A total of 300,520 tests has been conducted from March to date.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region leads the chart with 10,087 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 3,676 and 1,556 cases respectively.

Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 10,087

Ashanti Region – 3,676

Western Region – 1,556

Central Region – 973

Eastern Region – 668

Volta Region – 346

Upper East Region – 274

Northern Region – 137

Oti Region – 112

Western North Region – 102

Bono East Region – 89

Savannah Region – 42

Upper West Region – 40

Bono Region – 18

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 6

