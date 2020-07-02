COVID-19: Cases Rise To 18,134; Recoveries Now 13,550 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana's COVID-19 case count has risen to 18,134. This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Wednesday, July 1. Meanwhile, a total of 13,550 persons have recovered from the disease. Five more persons have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 117. Ghana has 4,467 active cases as of July 1, 2020A total of 300,520 tests has been conducted from March to date. Regional breakdown The Greater Accra Region leads the chart with 10,087 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 3,676 and 1,556 cases respectively. Cases per Region Greater Accra Region – 10,087 Ashanti Region – 3,676 Western Region – 1,556 Central Region – 973 Eastern Region – 668 Volta Region – 346 Upper East Region – 274 Northern Region – 137 Oti Region – 112 Western North Region – 102 Bono East Region – 89 Savannah Region – 42 Upper West Region – 40 Bono Region – 18 Ahafo Region – 8 North East Region – 6 ---citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
---citinewsroom