NPP Sir John Reported Dead After Testing Positive For COVID-19 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Sir John Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John is reported dead. He died in Accra after testing positive for covid-19. He was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission. – More soon.
NPP Sir John Reported Dead After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John is reported dead.
He died in Accra after testing positive for covid-19.
He was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.
–
More soon.