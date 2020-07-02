ModernGhanalogo

02.07.2020 Headlines

NPP Sir John Reported Dead After Testing Positive For COVID-19

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John is reported dead.

He died in Accra after testing positive for covid-19.

He was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.

More soon.

