Sunyani: Amma Frimpomaa Donates Water Supply Facility To Odomaseman SHS

The Girls Dormitory of the Odomaseman Senior High School located in Sunyani, in the Ahafo Region, can now boast of a Merchanised Borehole water facility constructed by the Managing Director of SIC Life Savings & Loans, Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah.

The completed borehole is expected to serve the entire Girls Dormitory after several years of students' grapple with water issues.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Issah Baffoe led the commissioning ceremony.

The Headmaster of Odomaseman Senior High School, Mr. Joseph Abudu, who received the water facility was very appreciative of the gesture and thanked Amma Frimpomaa and her team excitedly.

According to Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, who is also a native of the area, the building of the borehole formed part of her annual donations to hospitals, clinics, and orphanages.

She said this time around she decided to target the school in her hometown Odomaseman Senior High School.

"I was informed that they need a borehole for their Girls Dormitory so my donations for this year focused on the school. There was this situation where the girls always go outside the school boundaries in search of an essential commodity like water. This was very disturbing to say the least," she lamented.

She believed strongly that what she has done will go a long way to address the water challenges at the Girls Dormitory.

She further explained that the project was long completed around the month of May but because of the COVID-19 period they couldn’t officially hand over the water facility.

"Since President Nana Akufo-Addo announced that final year students can go back to school, we decided to use the opportunity to commission the Borehole for it to be used as the students continue to stay in school," the CEO of SIC Life Savings And Loans stated.

She went on to add that this is a time that water has become critical especially where students need to observe strict preventive COVID-19 protocols by continuously washing their hands.

"I am personally glad that this project has seen the light of day. I urge all the students to take good care of it and further challenge the school authorities to keep a close eye on this water facility to help us maintain it and prolong its lifespan,” Amma Frimpomaa appealed.

Amma also advised the final year students to study hard and prepare well for their exams whilst observing and obeying all safety and preventive protocols associated with the Coronavirus pandemic.