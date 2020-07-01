Two Fake FDA Inspectors Grabbed In Kpone

Two men claiming to be Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) inspectors have been picked up by the Kpone Police command on Wednesday.

The suspects are: Emmanuel Okai Sowa, 28 year native of Odorkor and Nathan Tei, 30-year-old native of Madina, all in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr James Lartey, Head of Communications, FDA, stated that, his office received a call from Dada Food Company in Kpone about some officers claiming to be inspectors from the Authority.

According to him, the Company's Secretary became suspicious of the authenticity of the letter presented by suspects.

After receiving a copy of the letter, he noticed that the document was forged and quickly asked the company to call the Police to have them arrested.

Mr Lartey further cautioned the general public to be extra vigilant about the activities of these unscrupulous people who visited their offices in the name of FDA.

Mr Seth Tay, Kpone Katamanso District Police Commander, hinted that, the suspects would be prosecuted after investigations.

He added that an insider, whose name had been withheld, aided the suspects to carry out the activity adding, "We will pick him up soon".

