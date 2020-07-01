UNOWAS Encourages Ghanaians To ensure peaceful conduct of the voters’ registration exercise

As Ghana embarks on nationwide voters registration exercise today, in anticipation of the December 2020 general elections, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, welcomes the consensus that is developing around the process by the main political actors since the ruling of the Supreme Court on 24 June 2020 despite initial disagreements.

He encourages the people of Ghana to collectively support the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Considering that this exercise will be taking place in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Representative entreats all Ghanaians to continue taking appropriate measures towards ensuring that the process is carried out with the utmost respect for health and safety protocols in order to protect those willing to register from any possible contagion.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas calls on all stakeholders to work in a concerted manner in creating an enabling environment for this exercise to be peaceful, credible, inclusive, respectful of human rights and the rule of law.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, reiterates the commitment of the United Nations, including the United Nations Country Team in Ghana, in close collaboration with partners such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU), to continue supporting Ghana through the electoral process.

The United Nations further entreats Ghanaians to continue their exemplary path of democratic consolidation and development through peaceful, inclusive, transparent and credible electoral processes.