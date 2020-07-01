Voter Registration: EC Urges Applicants To Adhere To Covid-19 Safety Protocols

ModernGhanalogo

01.07.2020 General News

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged all eligible Ghanaians registering to vote in the 2020 general elections to adhere to social distancing protocols at the registration centres.

EC made the appeal in a statement issued on July 1 the second day of the nationwide registration exercise.

The appeal comes after the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye, raised concerns about lack of adherence to safety protocols at some registration centres.

The EC says Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing of nose masks and washing of hands under running water apply at all its 33,367 registration centres and district offices across the country.

It says the general public should note that the presence of the security personnel at the registration centres is to enforce the protocols and also to ensure orderliness.

---Daily Guide

