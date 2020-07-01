Glo Mobile Presents Prizes To More Winners In Three Regions

Listen to article

Glo Mobile at the weekend presented prizes to winners in its SIM Activation promo in Kumasi, Koforidua, Cape Coast and Ho.

The presentation events, which held in these cities, had scores of winners receiving their winning items for the various categories of performances in the first month of the promo.

The promo, which started in March, was scheduled to run for three months, but for the disruption occasioned by the lockdown due to the efforts by the government to control the spread of Covid19 in the country.

The first batch of presentations to winners were done in Accra last week with hundreds of winners taking home items such as Gas Stoves, Blenders, Pressing Irons, and Mobile Phones.

These items being presented are in the Assured category, which meant that the winners automatically won the items immediately they met the qualification threshold for any of the prizes.

There is however a Grand prize category, which has bigger items available to be won by the agents, canvassers, and freelancers working for the company. These items include Microwave Ovens, Smartphones, Home Theatre Systems, 40-inch Smart TVs, and Motor Bikes. To have any of the Grand prizes, winners have to rank among the best performers in consistency of quality activation of Glo SIMs consistently for three months.

Glo Mobile Head of Business, Mr. Hardeep Kheterpal, said the company had been more than ready to reward and motivate hard working agents and canvassers who develop a culture of excellence. He added that apart from the prizes for high performers, earnings are also going up for such performance. He encouraged them to achieve more to earn more.

Some of the winners promised to do all they can to win more of the prizes and also expand their earning capabilities.