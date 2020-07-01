A First July Republic Ghana Poem LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Has no one ever heard itThat news edited on CNNSaying Kotoka took a golden receiptYellowish indeed like MTNFor a fight Nkrumah did forfeitAs telecasted on EBN Was a blend of Irony and PunLiterally said, a flash in the pan. A supposed peaceful mission Led to his seat being missingEnsuring calm in foreign HanoiWhile at home tranquility was insanely coyAnd public debts that had masses to annoy. Remember the union of Ghana-Guinea,Our pounds given her to settle a feeBlinded our ancestors eyes to seeA dream of unified black continentAnd named him among Sekou Toure's cabinetInstead of being the United State of Africa's president. So we all embraced democracy As Papa Jay decided to end his own papacyWhich we mesmerized with our sexy eyesAnd stalled development till prof dies.Did we benefit from the freedom demand?Wasn't our destiny in only one hand?Does NDC or NPP have any magic wand?Are they a curse or bless that annually abound?When at all shall our thinking cups come around?Only then shall our help be found. The era that marked the incessant coupeDiffers now as our presidents only lick bootTaking merits of funds from neocolonialismDeciding with powers of political altruism And using irrational saga to fuel anachronismBowing our heads to the jaws of racism. What then? Are we better than they? No, in no wise: for we have before proved both Jews and Gentiles, that they are all under sin;As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one!
A First July Republic Ghana Poem
Has no one ever heard it
That news edited on CNN
Saying Kotoka took a golden receipt
Yellowish indeed like MTN
For a fight Nkrumah did forfeit
As telecasted on EBN
Was a blend of Irony and Pun
Literally said, a flash in the pan.
A supposed peaceful mission
Led to his seat being missing
Ensuring calm in foreign Hanoi
While at home tranquility was insanely coy
And public debts that had masses to annoy.
Remember the union of Ghana-Guinea,
Our pounds given her to settle a fee
Blinded our ancestors eyes to see
A dream of unified black continent
And named him among Sekou Toure's cabinet
Instead of being the United State of Africa's president.
So we all embraced democracy
As Papa Jay decided to end his own papacy
Which we mesmerized with our sexy eyes
And stalled development till prof dies.
Did we benefit from the freedom demand?
Wasn't our destiny in only one hand?
Does NDC or NPP have any magic wand?
Are they a curse or bless that annually abound?
When at all shall our thinking cups come around?
Only then shall our help be found.
The era that marked the incessant coupe
Differs now as our presidents only lick boot
Taking merits of funds from neocolonialism
Deciding with powers of political altruism
And using irrational saga to fuel anachronism
Bowing our heads to the jaws of racism.
What then? Are we better than they? No, in no wise: for we have before proved both Jews and Gentiles, that they are all under sin;As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one!