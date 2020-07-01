Voter Registration: Commission On Small Arms And Light Weapons Call For Calm

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons has called for restraint as the voters' registration exercise progresses.

A statement signed by Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, Board Chairman of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency, said in pursuant to the Supreme Court's unanimous decision on Thursday June 25, for the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to go ahead with the compilation of a new voters register, various individuals and groups have spoken publicly, expressing divergent views on the ruling.

It said identifiable groups, including political parties have also taken strong positions on the ruling; declaring that the 'clouds and storms' that raged before the decision of the Supreme Court had to be buried.

"As a people we have weathered these kinds of storms before in the 4th Republic because we have remained faithful to the ideals of this country which is Freedom and Justice and this should not be any different," the statement said.

It said the Commission notes that in a democratic dispensation, differences in opinions and divergent views were core pillars.

"Our diversity in opinion should not challenge the peace and security of our country," it said.

"Our divergence and differing opinions should also not lead the country into conflict, abuse and misuse of Small Arms and Light Weapons with its attendant disastrous consequences, especially in communities known to be election hotspots where armed conflict is easily triggered."

The statement said the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons urges the key Actors, especially the political parties to exercise restraint and not resort to the use intemperate language that inflame passion and eventually lead to the use of guns and for that matter violence before, during and after the voter registration exercise.

"As a young democracy we should emphasize the things that unite us rather than those that divide us," it said.

"We call on the political parties to encourage their teaming supporters to go and register in a peaceful manner whilst observing all the necessary COVID-19 protocols in the interest of Mother Ghana."

---GNA