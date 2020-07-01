Baker Grabbed Over Defilement

A 19-year-old baker has been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 15-year old girl at Chorkor and later transporting her to Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Gideon Tetteh charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann admitted Tetteh to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000.00 with two sureties to be justified.

Tetteh is expected to reappear on July 13 for Case Management Conference.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a trader residing at Chorkor and mother of the victim.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said both parties live on the same compound at Chorkor.

According to the prosecution, the accused who has been perching with his friend in the house saw the victim and proposed to her.

He said the victim and the accused became lovebirds on the blind side of the complainant.

Prosecution said three weeks ago, the victim informed the complainant that, Tetteh was an orphan and has been sacked from where he use to live so she should accept Tetteh as his son so that he could live with them.

The prosecution said the complainant agreed to accept the accused and hence allowed him to sleep in her porch.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said any time the complainant leaves home the accused sneaks into the complainant's room and have sexual intercourse with the victim.

According to the prosecution when the complainant suspected these acts and quizzed the victim and accused over the amorous relationship, they both denied.

He said on June 18, this year the complainant returned from town and met the absence of the victim and the accused.

Mr Atimbire said the complainant searched for them at Chorkor but to no avail.

He said the complainant therefore reported the matter to the Police at Chorkor. On June 22, this year only for the victim to call the complainant to informed her that she was with the accused in Koforidua.

Prosecution said the complainant proceeded to Koforidua but she did not meet them.

He said the following day, the complainant through the help of a Good Samaritan fished out the victim and the accused and transported them to the Mamprobi Police station in Accra where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical attention for the victim.

He said the accused in his cautioned statement admitted the offence.

---GNA