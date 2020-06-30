Agri Impact Consult Supports COVID-9 Fight In Berekusu

The leading Greenhouse technology service provider in Ghana, Agri -Impact Consult has responded to a call for support and donated items, both cash and in-kind amounting to twenty thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 20,000) to the Berekuso Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound in Brekusu.

Presenting the items, Mrs Juliana Asante-Dartey, a director of the firm said “AIC believes in giving back to the community and leading by example. I urged our community to observe the strict protocols and preventive measures declared by the government to prevent further spread of the COVID 19 virus.”

Receiving the items, Mrs. Emily Osman, Acting Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Services, Akwapim South expressed her appreciation to the company and called upon other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture.

The items presented included a sum of 15,731.00 GHC and sanitary materials (I.e. Hand sanitizers, liquid soap, detergents, paper towels, toilet rolls.)

AIC is the leading Agribusiness firm in Ghana and has established the Agribusiness Entrepreneurial Training Institute and a Greenhouse production and Training Centre at Berekuso offering training for youth, investors and institutions. The centre has trained more than 200 young graduates under Ghana EXIM Bank Youth in Greenhouse Enterprise Project.

It presented these supplies to the medical facility in fulfilment of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility to communities and its support to combat COVID-19.