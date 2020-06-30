A/R: 10 Die,13 Others Injured In Car Crash On Obuasi-Dankwa Road

Ten persons have died in a road crash that occurred on the Obuasi-Dankwa road on the night of Monday, June 29.

13 others are injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

This is according to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department Commander of Obuasi, DSP Joseph Okrah.

According to him, the accident occurred as a result of a head-on collision between a sprinter bus and a ford vehicle.

DSP Joseph Okrah narrated the incident to Citi News saying: “On the 29th of June, 2020 at about 9:30 pm, the police received information that there was an accident at an intersection on the Obuasi and Dunkwa road. So the police proceeded to the accident scene immediately. So far, ten people have died. Four of those who sustained injuries and were sent to the hospital died later. So the total number of people who have died are 10.”

RTA data

Recent data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service indicated that the number of persons killed recorded a 13.07% reduction from 849 in the first four months of last year to 738 during the same period this year.

In January 2020, the number of commuters who died through road traffic crashes witnessed a 10.5% jump to 222 compared to the 201 killed in January 2019.

Similarly, the number killed dropped from 210 in February 2019 to 171 in February 2020, representing an 18.60% drop.

The number of commuters killed in March 2020 slumped by 29.10% to 202 compared with the 285 killed in March 2019.

A 6.5% decline in the number of commuters killed was recorded in April 2020 as the figure dropped to 143 from the 153 in 2019.

The number of pedestrian knockdowns dropped by 23.63% from 1,270 in 2019 to 769 this year.

The regional breakdown of deaths is Ashanti – 127, Central – 103, Eastern – 101, Accra –75, Bono East – 74, Tema – 45, Western – 37, Volta – 37, Northern – 25, Western North – 24, Bono – 22, Ahafo – 17, Upper East – 15, Upper West – 13, Oti – 12, Savanna – nine, and North East – two.

203 Pedestrians killed this year

Out of the 738 killed in the first four months of this year, 203 were pedestrians compared to the 263 killed in 2019.

Similarly, the number of persons injured also recorded a 0.65% reduction from 4,640 last year to 4,670 in the same period this year.

Shockingly, motorcycle crashes jumped by 14.27% from 1,444 in 2019 to 1,650 in the first four months of 2020.

The statistics revealed that motorcycle accidents killed 284 people and injured 1,364.

---citinewsroom