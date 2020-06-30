Covid-19 Punishment For Nose Mask Offenders Harsh — GBA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) says punishment for persons who flout the covid-19 safety protocols particularly wearing of nose directive is harsh.

A new Executive Instrument (E.I. 164) signed by President Akufo-Addo on June 15 has made it an offence for persons who refuse to wear a face mask in public.

The E.I. 164, which was gazetted on Monday, June 15, says the mandatory wearing of face masks shall be in force for three months and shall apply to all parts of Ghana.

The punishment entails a prison sentence of four to 10 years or a fine of GH¢12,000 to GH¢60,000 or both.

The E.I. was issued by the President pursuant to the powers granted him under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

In a statement, the GBA is appealing to government to take further look at the punishments imposed by the provisions of Section 6 of Act 1012 and Paragraph 4(2) of EI 164.

The Association is of the view that they are severe and may further culminate in the imposition of custodial sentences.

The GBA proposed a fine of not less than ten penalty units and not more than one hundred and fifty penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not less than one month and not more than two years would be ideal to deter people from violating the restrictions imposed by virtue of the law.

Read full statement below: