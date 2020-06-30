NIIT Holds Free Workshop On Python, Cryptocurrency, Others

NIIT Ghana is organising free workshop on Python, Cryptocurrency, Graphic Design & Database.

The workshop will commence from July 10 to July 31.

Mr. Asadullah, Campus Head, NIIT Accra said the essence of the workshop is to enhance the skill of today’s youth to catch up with the current market trends.

He noted that these workshops are designed to provide the introductory skills to the aspirants.

According to him, participants will be awarded a certificate of participation at the end of the program.

He stressed that these programs will be conducted in the NIIT Ring Road Campus.

