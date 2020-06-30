Heavy Rain Disrupts Voter Registration Exercise In Krachi East

Turnout was relatively low on the first day of the Voters Registration exercise in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region following a morning downpour.

Though officers of the Electoral Commission (EC) moved their to the classrooms, only three persons came around to register as at 0830 hours at the Dambai Lapass L/A Primary Polling Station 'A' and 'B'.

Mr Kafui Kluste, the Municipal Director of Electoral Commission, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they were ready for the registration.

A few people, who defied the downpour to register, said nothing would stop them from registering and voting in the December polls.

GNA toured various centres including the R/C JHS, ARS Chapel Dambai(I), ARS Chapel Dambai (2), L/A JHS Lakeside Dambai (1), L/A JHS Lakeside Dambai (2) polling stations.

The rest are: L/A Primary School old town Dambai (1), L/A Primary School old town (2), Highway Guest House (1), Highway Guest House (2), L/A Primary School Lapaz (1) and L/A Primary School Lapaz (2).

---GNA