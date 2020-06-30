Resident Mount Early Queues For Voter Registration In Ho

Residents in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region have trooped early to registration centres for the National Identification Card registration.

As early as 0500 hours, tens had gathered at the Ho SSNIT Flats, which hosts the SSNIT Flats Ho Ahoe number 1 registration centre.

An official of the Electoral Commission told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the exercise begun at the required 0700 hours.

Seven persons had been fully processed by 0740 hours.

Madam Dorcas Akuaku, agent for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said she arrived as early as 0430 hours to observe the process.

The Ho-Heve registration center also begun operations at 0700 hours, with people arriving also as early as 0500 hours.

Both centres had nurse assistants on hand, with all the coronavirus preventive protocols including handwashing and sanitizing, social distancing, and temperature checks, being fully enforced.

Security personnel were present as well as agents of major political parties.

Mobile information centres could be heard entreating people to go out and register, whiles some political parties were also using information vans to rally eligible voters.

The Ho cluster is made of 20 registration centers.

