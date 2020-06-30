Registrants Cites Poor Seating Arrangement At Ho Leprosarium Centre

Prospective registrants at the Local Authority School at Ho Leprosarium centre complained of the poor seating arrangement when the voter registration exercise started at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

They claimed that as the exercise was being done in a school compound it was proper for the Electoral Commission to arrange with the School for seats to be made available.

In all, 20 centres in batch one of phase one in the Ho Municipal have started the registration exercise in earnest and this is expected to run through 193 centres for the 30 day period.

Ms Belinda Kwame-Dorvi, Registration Officer, said plans are afoot to remedy the seating arrangement as that would help ensure that the distancing protocols are observed.

She said the Centre has all its set of registration logistics and is poised for action.

At the centre, the Ghana News Agency observed the presence of health personnel, political representations and security, who are observing the exercise with about 30 people bidding their time in queue to have their turn, majority of them standing.

A total of 12 people had been registered by 0850 hours.

