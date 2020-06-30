Voter Registration: Police Arrest Applicants Without Nose Masks In Koforidua

Two voter ID applicants have been arrested for not wearing a nose mask at a registration centre in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The arrest was effected on the orders of the Koforidua-Effiduase District Police Commander .S.A Young at a Polling Station in Ogua Electoral Area in New Juaben North Constituency.

The suspects are a male and a female.

He also ensured that applicants who had massed up observed social distancing protocols.

Meanwhile, there are armed military personnel also patrolling the registration Centers in the Eastern Regional Capital.

Averagely, an applicant spends 2 to 3 hours in a queue but spends about 10 minutes going through the registration process.

At Police Station Polling station, 25 had registered as at 9:40 am using Ghana Card as means of identity.

As at 10:06 am, 30 persons had duly registered at Obotanso Polling Station all using the Ghana Card as proof of identity.

As at 10:16 am only 29 applicants had been registered at Effiduase Methodist Chapel registration centre. One of the registrants was registered through the guarantor system.

At Effiduase Methodist JHS, as at 10:30 am 30 qualified applicants had registered.

Effiduase Methodist primary registration centre had registered 34 applicants as at 10:41 am.

43 had registered at MTTU Polling station as of 10:53 am all using NIA as proof of identity.

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben North also a Deputy Local Government Minister , Nana Adjei Boateng, however, told the media that the registration process has been smooth.

He was however not happy that many constituents do not understand the movement plan of the Electoral Commission hence roaming through polling stations to have their turn to register.

The Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben North, Comfort Asante told Starr News her only concern was inadequate chairs for the applicants to sit one while waiting for their turn. she, however, said efforts were underway to help mitigate the challenge.

--starrfmonline