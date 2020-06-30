Voter Registration: Covid-19 Protocols Disregarded In Tamale [PHOTOS]

Residents have disregarded covid-19 safety protocols at the various registration centres in the northern regional capital Tamale.

Starr News Northern regional correspondent Jonas Biawurbi after a visit to the Kalpohini Anglican center in the Tamale North constituency reports that social distancing is not observed.

He also indicated that water in the veronica bucket was finished without a refill, registration machines are slow and just a few people are wearing face masks.

“At the Bishop’s RC center in the Sagnarigu constituency, the situation is not different,” he reports.

However, in addition to the non-observance of the safety protocols, there is no security presence.

“The veronica bucket provided has no head and therefore is not in use. After few hours of checking people’s temperature, the nurse has also stopped.”

All attempts to speak to the registration officer at the center has proven futile.

---starrfmonline