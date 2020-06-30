My Life Is In Danger – ‘Killer’s Wife Cried To Court

BELINDA AWUKU, who is standing trial together with her husband, Edwin Awuku, in a murder case, has said in court that her life is being threatened by people she does not know.

She told the Asokwa Court 3 yesterday that she had constantly been receiving death threats from faceless people.

Belinda, who is on bail, said she usually receives death threats from people she suspects to be family members of the deceased anytime she comes to court.

The suspect explained to court that her failure to appear before it (court) during its last sitting was not intentional. She said the threats forced her to stay away.

The Presiding Judge, Rosemarie Afua Asante, in her response, told Belinda Awuku to officially report to the court about the alleged threats on her life.

Shooting Incident

Belinda Awuku's husband, Edwin, a driver, allegedly shot her girlfriend, Comfort Owusu Afriyie, 46, dead at close range in a room at Cedar Crescent Hotel at Denyame, a suburb of Kumasi.

After committing the crime, Edwin rushed to his house and narrated what had transpired to his wife, Belinda, before they returned to the hotel later on.

The couple reportedly told the hotel staff that Edwin and Comfort were attacked by robbers in the hotel room, and Comfort was shot dead.

Edwin and Belinda reported same to the police at the station. But the police, after investigations, arrested the couple and arraigned them.

Charges

Edwin and Belinda have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

Significantly, Edwin, who had previously been remanded in prison custody by the court, was not in court on Monday due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

AG Studies Docket

The prosecuting team told the court that the case docket had been sent to the Attorney General's (AG's) Department for advice.

According to them, the advice from the AG's office would determine whether the charges preferred against the suspects would be maintained or changed.

The court has adjourned the case to July 30, 2020.

---Daily Guide