McDan Defies Supreme Court Order To Stay Away From Nungua Land

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Mr. Daniel McKorley has allegedly defied the judgment declared against him by the Supreme Court over the 2.59 acres land located at Light Industrial Area at Nungua in Accra, which is belonging to Yehans International Limited.

The Supreme Court which is the highest court of the land in its judgment on October 24, 2018 warned Mr McKorley and his agents and assigns not to trespass on the said land but he ignored the court order and still continue to trespass on the said land which was a clear case of contempt of the court.

The issue of the land litigation begun sometime around 2006 at the High Court and the plaintiff, Yehans International Limited won the case at the High Court against the defendants at the time, Martey Tsuru family and 18th July Company Limited.

The defendants filed the case at the court of appeal and lost. Not satisfied, the defendants proceeded to the Supreme Court, they also lost at the Supreme Court.

While the matter was at the Court of Appeal, a company purported owned by Dr. Daniel McKorley (McDan) took advantage of the litigation in court and started constructing two ware houses on the land.

Dr. McDan however denied any knowledge of the said property even after the matter was reported at the police station.

Constructing of the two ware houses were built while the issue of litigation was still in court.

A notice of a writ of possession was served to Dr. McKorley by the counsel of Yehans International on 26th March, 2020 to notify them to take possession of the land. But they did not bother or put any notice of claim in court or anything of sort.

After the Supreme Court judgment, according to the lawyer of Yehans International Limited, Mr Kofi Bosompem the plaintiff which is the land owner removed items items in a warehouse purported belonging to Mr McKorley.

In a media interview during the evacuation of items from the warehouse, Lawyer Bosompem said they were only enforcing rule of law to ensure that the right thing is done.

“It is high time we discourage people from acting with impunity where people just encroach other peoples’ land and due to whatever influences, just engage in land grabbing without caring about the inconvenience they put the rightful owners to.”

Its been established that Dr. Daniel McKorley (McDan) has no claim to the said land and hence the evacuation was to ensure the rightful owners of the land (Yehans International Limited) have their land.